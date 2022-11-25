Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 375.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 525.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

FTNT opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

