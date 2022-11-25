Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.4 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $129.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average is $176.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Signature Bank Company Profile



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

