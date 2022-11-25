Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,162 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after acquiring an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $255.80 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.