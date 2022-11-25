Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.