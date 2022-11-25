Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

