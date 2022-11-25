Capital Management Associates NY Buys 1,311 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

