Capital Management Associates NY Buys Shares of 600 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,477 shares of company stock worth $37,164,206 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.94. 13,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,959. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

