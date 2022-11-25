Capital Management Associates NY Has $1.06 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 93.4% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla
Tesla Price Performance
TSLA stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.27. 624,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,074,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.42.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.