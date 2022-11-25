Capital Management Associates NY Has $1.06 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 93.4% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.27. 624,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,074,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.