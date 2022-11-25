Capital Management Associates NY Reduces Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Management Associates NY trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

