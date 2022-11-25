Capital Management Associates NY Sells 6,406 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Management Associates NY lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 112,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,860,988. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

