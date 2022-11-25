Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.38.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

