Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.15.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$4.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.