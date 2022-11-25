Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.80 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.80 billion and $222.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,175,678,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,429,588,450 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

