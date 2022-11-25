Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and approximately $219.91 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001872 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.92 or 0.07193077 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00076285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00060490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,175,678,980 coins and its circulating supply is 34,426,999,293 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

