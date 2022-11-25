CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of PRTS opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

In other news, CFO Ryan Lockwood purchased 9,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 977,395 shares during the period. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 850,110 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 778,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

