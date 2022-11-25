Cashaa (CAS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.08 Million

Cashaa (CAS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $137,521.16 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.03 or 0.08378043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00483914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.68 or 0.29690071 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

