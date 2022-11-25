CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,307,873 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC owned about 1.07% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.
In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Huang bought 19,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $74,540.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,562.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,846. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
