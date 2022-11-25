CBET Token (CBET) Price Tops $0.0000

CBET Token (CBET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $90.34 million and approximately $0.98 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.00 or 0.08511372 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00483450 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,896.63 or 0.29661653 BTC.

CBET Token Profile

CBET Token’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.