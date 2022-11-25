Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $159.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $162.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $148.00.

11/4/2022 – Cboe Global Markets was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/12/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $153.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Cboe Global Markets was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

BATS:CBOE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.84. 670,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

