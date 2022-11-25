Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 123

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.36) to GBX 123 ($1.45) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.95) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 125.20 ($1.48).

LON:CEY opened at GBX 106 ($1.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.38. Centamin has a 52-week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.98 ($1.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,177.78.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

