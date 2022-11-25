Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 3.9%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.84. 25,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 960,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Certara Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Certara by 9,338.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

