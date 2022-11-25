Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.72 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.41 ($0.05). Chamberlin shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.05), with a volume of 315,546 shares traded.

Chamberlin Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.72.

About Chamberlin

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

