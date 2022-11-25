Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.93 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

