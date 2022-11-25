Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.93 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $28.22 million, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.63.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
