Chemesis International Inc. (CNSX:CSI) Director Buys $14,700.00 in Stock

Chemesis International Inc. (CNSX:CSI – Get Rating) Director Amandeep Singh Parmar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,320.15.

Chemesis International Price Performance

Chemesis International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. Chemesis International Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemesis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemesis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.