Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.91 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

