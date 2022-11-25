Chescapmanager LLC Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000. Snowflake makes up about 1.0% of Chescapmanager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Growth Investment Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $695,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Snowflake by 6.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $11,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $144.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.99. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $378.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $274.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.97.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.