Chescapmanager LLC Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chescapmanager LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,849,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

