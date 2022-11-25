China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 3,181 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $17.38.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. On average, analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

