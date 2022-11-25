Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $151.13 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.00 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $3.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $484,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,662,344.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,404,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,218,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.