CI Investments Inc. Acquires 1,750,949 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,917,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750,949 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $45,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 194,236,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,874,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,197,000 after purchasing an additional 616,595 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

