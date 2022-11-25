CI Investments Inc. Buys 2,079 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $36,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

