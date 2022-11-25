CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 414,870 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Plains GP worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Plains GP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 635,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Plains GP by 14.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.