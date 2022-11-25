CI Investments Inc. Has $66.57 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,762 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $66,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $71.81 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

