CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.6% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $204,809,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $218.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.28. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

