CI Investments Inc. Sells 17,605 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,605 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $72,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $308.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.52. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $310.38.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

