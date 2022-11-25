CI Investments Inc. Takes $28.71 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 549,083 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,712,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $204.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,127.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

