Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Shares Up 12.5%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,770,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,492,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$37.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

