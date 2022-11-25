Citigroup Increases Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target to $117.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Down 2.2 %

ATKR stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.81. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Atkore by 684.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.