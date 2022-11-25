Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.72

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.72 and traded as low as $13.91. Citizens shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 8,867 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Citizens Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.07.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
