Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.72

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.72 and traded as low as $13.91. Citizens shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 8,867 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the third quarter worth $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in Citizens by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

