ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 89,060 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 89,060 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.96. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $166.13.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

