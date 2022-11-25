ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,582,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.8 %

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.