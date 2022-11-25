ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,917 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 32.3% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $55.43 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

