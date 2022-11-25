ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of BOX worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.13 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

