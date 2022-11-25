ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 73.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 518.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.99% of the company's stock.

TXRH stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.35.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

