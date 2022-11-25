ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 134,450 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,082,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3,243.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,848,000 after buying an additional 2,220,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

NYSE MFC opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

