ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 22,400 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 398,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 173,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $979.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on STRL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

