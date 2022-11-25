ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.02 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

