ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 53,400 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after buying an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after buying an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,620,000 after buying an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

