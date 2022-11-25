ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,100 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after acquiring an additional 465,063 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.9 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $161.77. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

