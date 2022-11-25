ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,709 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

WLK stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

